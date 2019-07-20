Arkansas Tech University’s commitment to high-impact educational practices for the benefit of undergraduate students has earned it a place on the Colleges of Distinction national register.
The honor is based upon an institution’s demonstrated commitment to excellence
in four categories: engagement, teaching, community and outcomes.
ATU reached Colleges of Distinction status through its investment in high-impact
student success initiatives such as the On Track program, undergraduate research, study
abroad, Bridge to Excellence freshman mentoring, living learning communities in student
housing, the ATU Office of Civic Engagement, internships and specialized courses
designed to challenge high-achieving, upper-division students.
“We are so proud to see Arkansas Tech University walking the walk,” said Tyson
Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “Colleges of Distinction
knows that a truly valuable education can’t be measured by rank or reputation. Students
learn and thrive best when they embrace hands-on learning in a vibrant, welcoming
community. That’s why it’s so encouraging to find Arkansas Tech University take such
an innovative approach with its curriculum. Its high-impact educational practices ensure
that the undergraduate experience is worthwhile and unique.”
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of detailed interviews and
research for each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its
general education programs, career development, strategic plan and student satisfaction.
Only two public universities in Arkansas —Arkansas Tech University and the
University of Central Arkansas — earned the Colleges of Distinction recognition in 2019.
Learn more about the program at www.collegesofdistinction.com.
Learn more about Arkansas Tech University at www.atu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.