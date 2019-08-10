Sam Adams brings light-hearted and family friendly humor to the Lyric on Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m. Noted for his performances on “Dry Bar Comedy”, Sam Adams can be counted on for profanity-free musings and observations about everyday life. Sam is a multi-talented performer, and comedy is only one of the skills he can add to his resume that includes sports journalism, acting, motivational public speaking and wedding officiant.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child shot in head while walking near St. Joe
- Woman hit on parking lot, sues Walmart
- Jennifer 'Jenn' Arnold
- Jack Tennyson
- Monday afternoon foot pursuit ends in arrest
- Mayor says police car part of Attorney General probe
- Wilma 'Willie' Slaght
- One employee’s vision becomes a reality
- Carolyn Sue Patton
- William 'Sonny' Price
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.