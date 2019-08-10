8.10-WEB- Comedian Sam Adams2.jpg

Sam Adams will entertain at the Lyric on September 7 at 7 p.m.

Sam Adams brings light-hearted and family friendly humor to the Lyric on Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m. Noted for his performances on “Dry Bar Comedy”, Sam Adams can be counted on for profanity-free musings and observations about everyday life. Sam is a multi-talented performer, and comedy is only one of the skills he can add to his resume that includes sports journalism, acting, motivational public speaking and wedding officiant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.