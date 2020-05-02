Affordable Veterinary Services has opened a pet food pantry to assist those who may need assistance feeding their dogs and cats during the COVID-19 crisis. They are currently accepting donations of Dog Chow and Cat Chow brand pet foods and asks that donors call 870-741-9447 when you arrive. If you need help feeding your pets, please contact the clinic for assistance.
Affordable Veterinary Services of North AR opens pet food pantry
(0) comments
