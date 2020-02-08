Students eligible to receive ten credit hours at Partnering Colleges
The Arkansas Adult Education section (Adult Ed) of the Division of Workforce Services has announced partnerships with four Arkansas community colleges to offer eligible GED® test-takers College Ready and College Ready + Credit status, saving students valuable time and money by granting college credit and eliminating unnecessary remedial coursework. The American Council on Education, which developed recommendations for college credit through Advanced Placement (AP) course testing and College Level Examination Program testing, has deemed the rigor of the revised 2014 testing series of GED® sufficient enough to do so.
Participating colleges include: Northwest Arkansas Community College (Bentonville), Southern Arkansas University Technical School (Camden), University of Arkansas Community College (Batesville) and National Park College (Hot Springs). The adult education state office is currently in discussion with colleges across the state to offer this invaluable opportunity to others.
“Our students are being held to the same standards as traditional high school graduates, so it’s important that they are afforded the same opportunities for advancement,” said Dr. Trenia Miles, director, Arkansas Adult Education. “We continue to need a workforce ready to compete in a global economy, and these colleges join us in recognizing the inherent value in helping students move ahead, whether it be to a traditional four-year degree program, or into technical or vocational training.”
A student is considered to be College Ready when they score 165 or higher on the GED® exam. In turn, they’re exempted from taking non-credit bearing remediation courses. A score of 175 or higher deems a student eligible for College Ready + Credit status—students earning this distinction can earn up to 10 hours of college credit, just as if they were testing out of AP courses in a traditional school setting.
For Megan Exner, a visit to Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) Adult Education Center, where she learned about the college credit opportunity, sealed her decision, and she enrolled right away, nine years after dropping out of school at the age of 14. After only one month, Exner completed the required coursework and received her Arkansas High School Diploma—testing high enough on the GED® in all four subject areas to receive college credit. This month, Exner will become a full-time student at NWACC. Her plans include completing the required general education coursework, then transferring to a four-year university to study horticulture.
“I didn’t believe in myself,” Exner said. “NWACC was the perfect home for me. On my first visit, they were kind and reassured me that anything was possible. They told me about this amazing opportunity and gave me a goal. I had something to shoot for, and I worked even harder to make it happen. Now, I’m going to be entering college with ten credits, saving me time and money. I’m so thankful I was given this chance.”
In Arkansas, more than 400,000 adults do not have a high school diploma. Adult Ed strives to lower this number and the unemployment rate by offering:
Adult Basic Education
Adult Secondary Education
Correctional Education
English Language Acquisition
Family Literacy
GED® Testing Services
Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy (WAGETM) Certification
Workplace Education
With 36 Adult Education centers across the state, adults can enroll in free programs by calling 1.877.963.4GED (4433) to locate a nearby center.
For more information about these partnerships or Arkansas Adult Education, contact LC Rapert at 501-492-4900 or LC@designgroupmarketing.com
About Arkansas Adult Education
Arkansas Adult Education, a division of the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services prepares a job-ready, career-bound workforce to meet the needs of Arkansas employers. Adult Education oversees 34 adult education programs and 2 literacy councils, providing services to all 75 counties of the state. For more information about Adult Education, including locations and contact information for adult education programs around the state, please visit ARCareerEd.org.
