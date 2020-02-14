JONESBORO – Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University will host a “Start Your Small Business Now” seminar in Mountain Home, Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Sheid on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The seminar runs from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Center director Laura Miller will teach the seminar and will discuss essential startup steps, legal business structures, regulations and licensing, key issues that affect business success and common pitfalls entrepreneurs face.
The program is offered free of charge, thanks to co-sponsorship with FNBC Bank, First Community Bank, First Security Bank and Simmons Bank. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit asbtdc.org<http://asbtdc.org/training/jonesboro-events/> or call (870) 972-3517.
The ASBTDC at A-State is a partnership of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock College of Business and the Arkansas State University Neil Griffin College of Business. The ASBTDC assists start-ups, existing businesses and technology businesses. Core services include free consulting and market research plus low to no-cost training. Learn more at asbtdc.org<http://www.asbtdc.org>.
