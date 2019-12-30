Barbara Coloroso, noted author and speaker, will be coming to Harrison to address the students, parents, faculty and staff. Coloroso is an internationally known author who has written 4 best sellers: Kids are Worth It! Giving Your Child the Gift of Inner Discipline; Parenting Through Crisis—Helping Kids in Times of Loss, Grief and Change; The Bully, the Bullied and the Bystander—From Pre-School to High School, How Parents and Teachers Can Help Break the Cycle of Violence; and Just Because It’s Not Wrong Doesn’t Make It Right—From Toddlers to Teens, Teaching Kids to Think and Act Ethically. Her latest book is Extraordinary Evil: A Brief History of Genocide…and Why it Matters.
She has appeared on Oprah, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN and NPR and has featured in the New York Times, Time, U.S. News and World Report, Newsweek and other national and international publications.
Her uniquely effective parenting and teaching strategies were developed through her years of training and sociology, special education and philosophy, as well as field-tested through her experiences as a classroom teacher, laboratory school instructor, seminar leader, volunteer in Rwanda and mother of 3 grown children.
Her visit to Harrison is made possible through the AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) program. The program provides grant opportunities to support school districts in their efforts in providing mental health care awareness and trauma informed practices among students and staff. Elizabeth “Betsy” Kindall, Ed.D at the Arkansas Department of Education of Secondary Education is the Arkansas AWARE State Project Coordinator.
Coloroso will speak to the students at the following times on Monday, Jan. 13:
8:45 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.—5th grade through 8th grade student body and teachers.
9:45 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.—3rd grade through 4th grade student body and teachers.
1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.—9th through 12th grade student body and teachers.
She will be speaking to parents and community members at the Performing Arts Center at Harrison High School on Jan. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The topic of her speech will be “Parenting with Wit and Wisdom—Raising Responsible, Resilient, Respectful and Compassionate Human Beings” The event is free to the public and everyone is invited to attend. To find out more about Barbara Coloroso and the information that she provides to communities, visit www.kidsareworthit.com
