Birth Announcements
Cooper Nolan Brent Heard
Alexandria Heard announces the birth of a son.
Cooper Nolan Brent Heard was born Saturday, April 11 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 15 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jerry Brent Heard and Nona Lee Heard of Diamond City.
Lawrence Andrew Wormington
Ashely and Aaron Wormington of Lead Hill announce the birth of a son.
Lawrence Andrew Wormington was born Sunday, April 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Larry and Jerrie Wormington of Purdy, Missouri and Reggie and Stephanie Baker of Lead Hill.
Kambree Ray Canarsky
Kayla Turner and Zach Canarsky of Lead Hill announce the birth of a daughter.
Kambree Ray Canarsky was born on Thursday, April 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds.
She has one sister, Chevelle, age 1.
The proud grandparents are Brian Turner of Lead Hill, Amy and Mike Canarsky of Lead Hill and Crystal and Dustin Gibbons of Harrison.
Evelyn Grace Brown
Heidi and Nicholas Brown announce the birth of a daughter.
Evelyn Grace Brown was born Tuesday, April 14 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 7.8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Ginger Fiveash, Tavonda Brown and Dale Brown.
Brently Hayes Courtney
Livia Young and Daniel Courtney of Alpena announce the birth of a son.
Brently Hayes Courtney was born Monday, April 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Curt Young of Marshall, Latisha Campbell of Alpena, David Courtney of Calacord, Oklahoma and Ashley Nelson of Springdale.
Brinley Mae Carter
Sabrina Berry and Bailey Carter announce the birth of a daughter.
Brinley Mae Carter was born Wednesday, April 22 at North Arkansas Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Nonna Ronna and Papa Brad, Justin and Angel Carter and Alan and Laura Berry.
Harper Jo Graham
Rachel and Jacob Graham announce the birth of a daughter.
Harper Jo Graham was born Saturday, April 25 at North Arkansas Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces.
The proud grandparents are James Fancher, Sheila Fancher, Christy Graham and Chris Graham, all of Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.