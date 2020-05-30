Sarah Sooter
Andrea and Joshua Sooter of Oak Grove announce the birth of a daughter.
Sarah Sooter was born Wednesday, May 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds and 1.1 ounces.
She has one sister, Teresa, 4.
The proud grandparents are Ron and Jennie Sooter of Oak Grove and Jacob Jackson of Forsyth, Missouri.
Elizabeth Grace Bruce
Nadia Bruce of Harrison announces the birth of a daughter.
Elizabeth Grace Bruce was born Wednesday, May 13 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.75 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces.
She has one brother, Logan, 3.
The proud grandparents are Jeff and Tammy Bruce and Harold Bruce.
Leam Jace Long
Sherri and Jason Long of Harrison announce the birth of a son.
Leam Jace Long was born Tuesday, May 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
He has one brother, Logan, 20 and 2 sisters, Ashlyn, 15 and Kyhlea, 7.
The proud grandparents are Jerry Staggs of Diamond City, Carl and Kathy Smith and Bill and Sue Long.
Nila Massey
Samantha and Joshua Massey of Terra Haute, Indiana announce the birth of a daughter.
Nila Massey was born Monday, May 11 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 9.3 ounces.
She has three sisters, Jasmine, 6; Gracelynn, 5 and Kalee, 4.
The proud grandparents are Nila Stevens of Terra Haute, Indiana; Clarence Stevens of Terra Haute, Indiana, Rosemary Barnes of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kenny Barnes of St. Louis, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.