Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) monthly luncheon is Tuesday, Feb.4 at Harrison Western Sizzlin’, 11:15 a.m. In celebration of Presidents month, the program is “George and Martha Washington” with speakers Dr. James and Virginia Bryant from Gaither. All area education retirees and guests, certified and non-certified, are encouraged to attend.

