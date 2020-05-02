The Boone County Master Gardeners welcomed two new members recently. Krystal Estrella and Cori Hopingardener have joined the group just in time for spring. The Master Gardeners give back to the community through beautification projects that can be seen around town.
The group meets at St. John’s Episcopal church on the 1st Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. and open to the public.
For more information visit the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture at www.uaex.edu or call 870-741-6168.
