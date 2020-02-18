Suika Rivett, archaeologist at Buffalo National River, will deliver the program at the Searcy County Historical Society meeting on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the First Christian Church in Marshall and her topic will be Historic Archaeology and Preservation along the Buffalo. She will also address the signage project ,which the Buffalo National River and the Searcy County Historical Society have entered into which allows descendants of original landowners of the Buffalo National River property, to put up a sign commemorating the place of their ancestor along the Buffalo.
Coffee and nibbles will be available. Everyone is invited.
