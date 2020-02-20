CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of North Arkansas will hold a Chili Cook-off and Bingo games from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the NW Arkansas District Fairgrounds, located at 1400 Fairgrounds Rd. in Harrison. Tickets are $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free to enjoy the all you can eat dinner.
For more information or to register call (870) 204-5489 or visit www.casaofna.org
