The 2020 Arkansas Governor's Young Artist Competition held by Governor Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock recently announced their state winners. Receiving two Honorable Mention awards was Cassie Jankowski, age 16, of Flippin. Cassie is homeschooled and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cheyenne and Carrie Jankowski. She is the private art student of Mrs. Cheryl Blasdel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.