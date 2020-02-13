A chili and soup supper benefit with gospel singing by the Bower Family will be held Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at the American Legion on West Court St. in Jasper. Everyone is invited to the all you can eat dinner. Please make a donation to the Newton County Christian Food Room and join us for an evening of food, friends and fellowship.
Chili and soup benefit to be held for Christian Food Room
