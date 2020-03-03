The 22nd annual Crawdad Days Festival Pageant is now accepting contestants. The event will take place Saturday, April 25 at the Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds in Harrison, Arkansas.
Morganne Savage, Miss Crawdad Days 2019, will crown her successor. In addition to the $250 cash prize, the newly crowned Miss Crawdad Days will receive a large round crown, sparkling sash, beautiful fresh bouquet, and gifts from the Director and sponsors. Along with her court, she will reign over the 30th annual Crawdad Days Festival May 15-16 in Harrison.
Age divisions for boys, girls, and women of all ages will round out the Crawdad Court. Kings and Queens will receive a round crown, sash, $100 cash prize, and gifts. Overall Photogenic and Sweetheart winners will also be awarded.
All contestants compete in formalwear. Optional categories include photogenic, princess, and crowd favorite. There are no residency restrictions, all are welcome to enter.
The pageant is teaming up with 11-year-old Harrison resident, Lynzy Simon, to collect supplies for her project, Lynzy’s Birthday Boxes, which provides a birthday party in a box for underprivileged children. The contestant who brings the most supplies will be crowned Sweetheart.
For more information and to obtain paperwork, visit CrawdadDays.org. The event can also be found on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.