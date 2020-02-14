Mike and Jane (Whitfield) Edwards will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Feb. 14. The couple were married on Feb. 14, 1970 by Rev. Kenneth Smith at the Trinity Baptist Church in Claremore, Oklahoma. Mr. Edwards is a retired Lt. from the Harrison Police Dept. and Mrs. Edwards retired from FedEx in 2016.
The couple’s family includes son Scott Edwards of Olympia, Washington and son Michael, daughter-in-law Robin and grandsons Ty and Evan of Houston, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.