Lincoln, Neb. — Emily Kaitlyn Fletcher of Flippin was among 1,404 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.
Fletcher earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences. She also earned a Bachelor of Science from the college.
The December graduates are from 49 countries, 36 states and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Kwame Dawes, award-winning poet and writer, Chancellor's Professor of English and Glenna Luschei Editor of Prairie Schooner, delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 21 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. L.J. McElravy, associate professor of leadership in the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication and associate dean of graduate student professional development, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony Dec. 20 at the arena. Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, spoke to the law graduates Dec. 20 at Hamann Auditorium in McCollum Hall.
The university presented Mike Johanns, former U.S. senator for Nebraska, former U.S. secretary of agriculture and former Nebraska governor, with an honorary Doctor of Laws during the undergraduate ceremony.
For a complete list of graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/grads-dec19.
