Elementary teachers encouraged to enter classrooms in statewide contest
LITTLE ROCK – The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) is accepting entries into this year’s Great American Cleanup Youth Poster Contest until Friday, Feb. 28.
“This year, our youth poster contest winners will have their artwork displayed at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s Forest Fun – Earth Day event,” said Mark Camp, KAB executive director. “We challenge each elementary school across the state to submit at least one poster for judging this year.”
Elementary teachers for kindergarten through fifth grades are encouraged to enter at least one poster from their classroom that focuses on litter prevention, beautification, and recycling efforts and/or litter-free communities. Youth groups such as 4-H, the Boys and Girls Club and Scouts are also welcomed to enter the annual poster contest.
Posters will be judged in two divisions, Grades K-2 and Grades 3-5. Each entry must have the student’s name, teacher’s name and email address, and school contact information for consideration.
Posters can be drawn on any medium of paper, but it must be 8.5” x 11” paper. Winning posters will be announced during Earth Week and posters will be featured on KAB’s social media. On Earth Day, KAB and Otto the Otter will display the winning posters in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville during the Forest Fun – Earth Day event.
Entries must be mailed to Keep Arkansas Beautiful, 1 Capitol Mall, Suite 4A-007, Little Rock, AR 72201. For details on how to enter, go to http://bit.ly/KABContest.
About Keep Arkansas Beautiful
The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff of three and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas
Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. A certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansas beautiful. KAB is funded by 1% of the eighth-cent Conservation Tax. For more information, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com. Stay in the know by following Keep Arkansas Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and texting VOLUNTEER to 484848.
About Keep America Beautiful
Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. It strives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America’s communities, so that everyone can live in a community that is clean, green and beautiful. Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. The organization empowers generations of community and environmental stewards through volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources. It is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 certified affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials and individuals. Join Keep America Beautiful on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Take action at kab.org.
