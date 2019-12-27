2020 Finalists Announced for 15th Annual Youth Entrepreneur Showcase (Y.E.S.)
for Arkansas 5th – 8th Grade Business Plan Competition
Teams to Prepare for Y.E.S. Expo Day Feb. 14
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A clip and rope device keeping reins in place for beginning horse riders, new products made from upcycled trash, a classroom chair tip-over prevention device, and a “Thief” board game aimed to decrease boredom are among the business ideas that are finalists in the 2020 Youth Entrepreneur Showcase (Y.E.S.) for Arkansas 5th – 8th grade business plan competition. These students and their teachers will compete for cash prizes and school trophies at the 2020 Y.E.S. for Arkansas Expo Day; Friday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Nearly 200 teams from 25 elementary, middle, and junior high schools in 14 counties across Arkansas competed in Y.E.S., submitting 191 business plans. More than 40 judges from across the state reviewed and scored the plans online. Teams are required to state a problem in the marketplace and provide an idea for a solution. The teams also had to convince the judges their ideas were viable and profitable; explaining the results of potential customer research; how their product would be made, marketed, and sold; the amount of money they would need to launch the business and why; and projections of revenue and expenses for one month.
The 2020 Expo Day is open to the public. Each of the finalists will have a booth where they will be able to display and sell their products and services. They will also be working to convince a new group of judges that they should be the among the competition winners. The judges will decide the first- through fourth-place winners in “Best Business Plan,” “Best Retail Booth,” “Most Innovative,” and “Best Marketing Piece.” These winners will be announced following the expo at 1:30 p.m. in rooms 207-209 of the convention center.
The Top 25 Y.E.S. finalist teams are, in alphabetical order:
Animal Helpers; Pulaski Heights Middle School, Little Rock
Applying Tying; Pinnacle View Middle School , Little Rock
Bottle Cap Beauties; Seventh Street Elementary, North Little Rock
Butterfly Magnets; Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School, Springdale
Carve!; Baptist Preparatory, Little Rock
Cray-Z-Wax; Carlisle Elementary, Carlisle
Drop Stop; Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Eye Light; Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Glowing Glass; Berryville Middle School, Berryville
Kelly Coffee Klatch; J. O. Kelly Middle School, Springdale
LaNae Grace; Midland School District, Midland
Mr. Wisker's Catfish Noodles; Midland School District, Midland
Passlets; Pulaski Heights Middle School, Little Rock
Pocket Patrol; Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Poppable Pouches; Viola Elementary School, Viola
Savin Shavins; Berryville Middle School, Berryville
Smelltastic Scrunchies; Omaha Schools, Omaha
Sunny T’s; Berryville Middle School, Berryville
Tailored Tattoos; North Heights Junior High School, Texarkana
Tennis Ball Buddies; Helen Tyson Middle School, Springdale
The Pumpkin Patch; Pulaski Academy, Little Rock
The Re-usey Koozie; Southwest Middle School, Searcy
Thief Board Game; Omaha Schools, Omaha
Tie Dye Legends; MicroSociety Magnet School, Jonesboro
Waffle Ware; Pulaski Academy, Little Rock
Y.E.S. for Arkansas is managed by the Arkansas Capital Corporation of Little Rock through its 501(c)(3), nonprofit Arkansas Economic Acceleration Foundation (AEAF). The mission of the foundation is to be a catalyst in an environment focused on ideas and initiatives that nurture Arkansas’s future entrepreneurs, especially young Arkansans living in the state’s underserved communities. Simmons Bank is the title sponsor of the 2020 competition.
Since Arkansas Capital launched Y.E.S. in 2006, more than 8,670 5th – 8th grade students have been impacted by working in teams to submit 2,846 business plans. Nearly $95,000 in cash prizes has been awarded to both teachers and students.
In addition to Y.E.S., Arkansas Capital and AEAF also host the prestigious Arkansas Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2020.
Arkansas Capital is a certified financial development institution with five affiliate and subsidiary companies – Six Bridges Capital Corporation and Arkansas Capital Relending Corporation, AEAF, Heartland Renaissance Fund, and Pine State Regional Center.
