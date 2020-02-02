The GFWC Twentieth Century Club met Jan. 2 at the Boone County Library, Pat Kennedy, Phyllis Benton, Lonna Sprenger and Patricia Virnig serving as co-hostesses.
Georgia McGill, introduced Ashley Phillips with Circle of Life, who gave a very informative program on the services they provide.
President Gresham called the meeting to order and Vice President Mathis led the Pledge of Allegiance. 18 members responded to roll call with something on their bucket list. President Gresham thanked the co-hostesses.
The minutes of the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, having been distributed by email, were approved as written. In the absence of the Treasurer Diana Ezell, Dolores Meadows gave the treasurer’s report, and it will be filed for auditing. Dolores Meadows gave the Cemetery Restoration Report, and it will be filed for auditing.
Linda Mathis, Arts Chairman, reported she will be sending emails to the schools about the upcoming Art and Writing Competitions. Linda announced the Art Awards will most likely be moved up to April 28.
Public Issues, Kathy Wilburn reported she still had flags for the cemetery. Nancy Seal reported that all Veterans graves had been located and charted and she will get this information to the City.
Gwen reminded members that their committee reports are due and to please get them to her as soon as possible so that she can complete and file her annual report with the state by Feb. 1. In the absence of Kay Hodnett, Gwen asked members to email their ESO information to Kay or get it to Gwen so that Kay can complete her report. Nancy Seal asked for hour sheets to be turned in so that she can complete her report.
Lonna Sprenger, Fundraiser Chairman, reminded members of our annual luncheon which is tentatively scheduled for April.
The next meeting will be Feb. 6, at the home of Carolyn Harp, hosted by Carolyn Harp, Susan Duren and Nancy Seal. Sherry Bishop will give the program. With no further business to come before the club, Vice President Mathis led the Club in the Collect, and President Gresham adjourned the meeting.
