The Grubb Springs Cemetery Association is accepting membership dues of $25 for each person or couple through Tuesday, March 31. To be a voting member at the Grubb Springs Cemetery Association meeting, dues must be paid by the March 31 due date.
Donations and membership dues can be mailed to
Grubb Springs Cemetery Association
P.O. Box 1553
Harrison, AR 72601
The annual meeting of the Grubb Springs Cemetery Association will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Grubb Springs Baptist Church.
Weather permitting, a cemetery work day will be held prior to the annual meeting at 8 a.m. for those interested in participating.
