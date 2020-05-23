The annual meeting of the Grubb Springs Cemetery Association has been re-scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Grubb Springs Baptist Church.
Weather permitting, a cemetery workday will be held prior to the meeting at 8 a.m. for those interested in participating. The meeting originally scheduled for April 25, 2020, was postponed in accordance with CDC guidelines in effect at that time due to the Corona virus (COVID-19).
