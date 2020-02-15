PTA is network of families, students, teachers, administrators, business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is the largest volunteer child advocacy organization in the nation.
PTA Founders Day is a time to reflect, take pride and celebrate achievements made to better the lives of every child in education, health and safety. This day is a chance for renew our commitment to be an advocate for our youth in education.
The Harrison PTA Council would like to invite the public to their annual Founders Day Banquet. The banquet will be held at the JPH Conference Center at North Arkansas College South Campus on February 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served and distinguished guests will be on hand. Tickets are available for purchase or at the door. Please contact Kelley Huff (870)715-5171 for ticket information. The following will be honored for their work and commitment to PTA:
Harrison PTA Council Lifetime of Service Award - Angela Jones
Harrison PTA Council Dr. Charles Adair Starfish Award - Susan Gilley and Debbie Wilson
Harrison High School - Anne Milburn
Harrison Middle School - Leandra Myers and Kyle Mallett
Skyline Heights Elementary - Patricia Brothers and Patty Fitzgerald and Ida Widner
Forest Heights Elementary - Erin Ramsey and Tammy Ward
Eagle Heights Elementary - Jennifer Schuh
Harrison Preschool - Amanda Davis and Heather Jenkins
PTA Reflections is a student recognition program to encourage artistic creativity. Students of all grades and abilities participate and explore the arts based on a common theme, the 2019 theme was Look Within. The following Harrison PTA Council Level Reflections winners will be honored at the banquet:
High School (9-12) Kylee Anderson, Martina Berti, Mya Dodson, Shalin Getman, Bailey Ireland, Addie Jones, Avamarie Velasquez, Rebecca Witty
Middle School (6-8) Julie Davis, Abi Henderson, Aleana Nixon, Reese Ricketts, Meagen Sterling, Lydia Thomas
Intermediate (3-5) Levi Everett, Cole Grayson, Beck Lee, Zoey Rey
Primary (Pre K-2) Graham Brisco, Dunner Duck, Elle Mallett
Cutline for 1C 2.15 Harrison PTA Council.jpg
Contributed Photo
The Harrison PTA Council Members are (from left) Harrison PTA Council: Jeanne Reed-Vice President, Kelley Huff-President, Gessica Guadagnini-Treasurer and Leandra Myers-Secretary.
