The Harrison Rotary will be offering carriage rides on Feb. 14 and 15 from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., hosted by the Pour House. Rides are $10 for children and $15 for adults. A $65 date night package is available that includes specialty coffee or house wine and dessert for two. Call (870) 688-8316 for reservations. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed Thursday; juvenile male subjects in custody
- Man falls to death from tree Sunday
- Man, 29, woman, 42, arrested for bank robbery
- NARMC, nurse sued over ER incident
- Bank robbed Thursday, two in custody, sheriff says
- Today Annette Roberts Parker
- Heather Marie Hulsey
- Proposed bypass discussed again at ARDOT meeting
- 1 killed, 2 hurt in crash
- Best of the Best Winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.