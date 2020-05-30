The company is also offering a year's supply of Hiland Dairy products for the "In This Together" contest.
If you have always wanted a cooking lesson with a professional chef, Hiland Dairy is giving you a chance! Enter Hiland Dairy In This Together contest. You could be the recipient of a virtual cooking lesson with Hiland's Team Milk Chef Alli (http://hilanddairy.com/chef-alli/ ) – and win a year's supply of Hiland Dairy products.
Hiland recently launched the contest to address the crucial role that dairy plays in household meals and meal preparation. Now, maybe more than ever, families are gathering around the table to share meals and make memories. It is an excellent opportunity to remind them of milk's role in bringing the family together. Hiland Dairy, the locally made, naturally delicious choice, has always played an essential part in meal preparation.
To participate, consumers just need to head to http://hilanddairy.com/together
The promotion runs May 4 through July 31and the giveaway includes:
A One-Year Supply of Hiland Dairy (delivered in coupons)
A One-on-One Virtual Cooking Lesson with Chef Alli
For more information:
#HilandTogether
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. This speedy process is environmentally friendly and gives the signature fresh taste to all Hiland products! Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center
