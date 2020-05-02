Have you run out of reading materials or need some new movies to watch? We have good news! Beginning in May, the Boone County Library will be allowing patrons to pick up books from our drive through. Using the old drive through bank window, we are able to provide books and other library materials safely without contact.
All items must be reserved in advance using our online system or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Please use our online card catalog (boonecountylibrary.org) to look up the books you want and then call us with the title and author’s name.
When your items are ready, our staff will call you to set up a pick up time. We will not be able to pull books while you wait in the drive through – only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time. Patrons will be limited to four library items per card each week. Please have your library cards ready when you come to the drive through. Remember to use caution in the drive though area as patrons will be able to walk up to the window as well.
If you have items currently checked out, please return them to our book drops at least 24 hours before you pick up more items. If your account has overdue fines above $5, those will need to be paid online with a credit card before you can pick up more items.
The book drops located at the front door and parking lot of the library are open for return materials. Returning your materials in advance will also us to sanitize and re-shelve them for other patrons. No late fees will be charged while the library remains closed.
At this time, we do not have date set to re-open the library, but we will keep you posted when we do. If you have any questions or concerns, please call us Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at 870-741-5913. Staff continues to be available to answer phones, respond to emails, and provide assistance.
We are excited to start checking out library materials to our patrons again! Our staff has missed being able to serve the community and share our love of books. We look forward to seeing you in the drive through.
