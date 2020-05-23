This rainy weather is the perfect time to take advantage of the book and movie collections at the Boone County Library. If you are looking for a few books to read or movies to watch, we encourage you to try our pick up service. Using the former bank teller window, we are providing contactless drive-through pick up service to keep you reading during this time. Our staff can pull up to four books or movies per library card for you each week. All items must be reserved in advance using our online system or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Please
use our online card catalog (boonecountylibrary.org) to look up the books you want and
reserve them online or call us with the title and author’s name. Instructions for using the online
hold system are available on our Facebook page. When your items are ready, our staff will call you to set up a pick up time. We will not be able to pull books while you wait in the drive through – only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available. Please have your library cards ready when you come to
the drive through. Remember to use caution in the drive though area as patrons will be able to walk up to the window as well. If your account has overdue fines above $5, those will need to be paid online with a credit card before you can pick up more items.
The book drops located at the front door and parking lot of the library are open for return materials. We encourage you to return any materials you have currently checked out so that we can sanitize and re-shelve them. No late fees will be charged while the library is closed. Our Children’s Department is holding Story time and Toddle Time via Facebook live for the little ones. Join Miss Irene on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for the fun. Craft packets are available to pick up in advance in our drive-through on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the library to reserve a packet for your children.
Don’t forget that we have thousands of titles available to you through our online services.
During the last couple of months, we have invested heavily in our online resources, nearly
quadrupling the number titles available. We hope you enjoy the new additions! Give us a call if
you need help accessing Library-To-Go.
We hope to be able to re-open the library to the public on June 1. Please watch for updates in the Library Corner, our website and Facebook page over the coming weeks. The library staff is available to provide assistance by phone Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at 870-741-5913, except for Monday, May 25, when we will be observing Memorial Day. We look forward to seeing you in the drive through for your books, movies and story time crafts!
