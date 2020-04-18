While the Boone County Library currently remains closed, that doesn’t stop us from celebrating National Library Week and all of the wonderful things that libraries bring to our communities. Governor Asa Hutchinson made an official proclamation acknowledging April 19-25 as National Library Week noting that libraries have “long served as trusted and treasured institutions where people of all ages, interest and backgrounds can come together and learn alongside one another.”
We encourage you to celebrate library week by reading a new or favorite book, checking out the resources available on our website (www.boonecountylibrary.org), or dropping by our Facebook page to tell us what you love or miss about the library.
During the last month, we have invested heavily in our online resources, nearly quadrupling the number titles available. We hope you enjoy the new additions, and we continue to take request for titles. Give us a call if you need help accessing Library-To-Go. If you do not currently have a library card, call us to get set up with an e-card that will allow you to use all our online items for 90 days.
Be sure to follow the Boone County Library Children’s Department on Facebook for story times with Ms. Irene for your little ones! She is posting fun stories, sing-alongs and activities each week to help keep your children reading.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call us Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at 870-741-5913. Staff continues to be available to answer phones, respond to emails, and provide assistance to our community during this time. Please do not return library materials until further notice. We will extend the due date to May on all currently checked-out materials, and no late fees will be charged during this time.
We hope that you all stay safe and well during this time. Your Boone County Library team looks forward to serving you again soon!
