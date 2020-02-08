To celebrate our love of books, during Feb. 1-14, all patrons who check out a book or audio book will be entered into a drawing for a Valentine’s Day prize. The Children’s Department will be doing Blind Date with a Book through the entire month of February. Stop by the Children’s Department to check out a wrapped book and earn a prize entry for each book you check out.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, is Safer Internet Day. Guest speaker Rick Williams from North Arkansas College will be here at 4 p.m. to provide tips on safe online behavior for kids and parents. This program is open to kids of all ages and parents. Snacks will be provided.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Young Adults (ages 12-18) will be celebrating World Radio Day at 4 p.m. Travel back in time to listen to a radio story about Bobby Benson and the B Bar B Riders. There will be a fun activity to do while you listen to the story.
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on Feb. 12 and 13. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft.
The adult program for Tuesday, Feb. 11, will feature heart healthy cooking with guest MaryAnn Kaffenberger. MaryAnn will show us how to make a delicious vegetarian cheese sauce that can be used in everything from dips to casseroles, pastas and more. The demonstration will begin at 5:30 p.m., and recipe handouts will be provided.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, we will be joined by guest speaker Jennifer Huffman to learn about how holidays are celebrated in Japan, including Valentine’s Day. Jennifer is a graduate of Urasenke Professional College of Chado in Kyoto, Japan, and is passionate about sharing her knowledge and experience of Japan with others.
The Friends of the Library’s logo design contest has been extended to Aug. 7. Submit your logo design to manhattandejournett@yahoo.com or bring it by the Boone County Library. Be sure to include your contact information. All decisions of the board are final and entries become property of the Friends of the Library. Prizes include a Kindle Fire with case, $35 gift certificate to FOL book sale and $20 cash award for the top designs in the contest.
This month’s mezzanine features the 2020 Ozark Mountain Student Art Show. Check out art from local public school students in grades 6-12 during February. The show is in conjunction with the Harrison Art League and the Ozarks Unlimited Resources Educational Services Cooperative.
All library programs are free and open to the public. We invite you to visit your local library and see what we have to offer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.