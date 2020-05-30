We are excited to share with you that the Boone County Library will be open to the public again beginning Monday, June 1! We have missed seeing our regular library patrons, and we are eager to welcome you back.
Library hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Seniors and those who are health-compromised can come to the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
There will be a few restrictions in place to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy. Please be patient with our team as we work within the required restrictions to allow you to use the valuable resources our library provides the community. Only 50 people will be allowed into the library at any one time. Smaller areas within the library, such as Genealogy and the Children’s Department will be limiting the number of patrons in those areas as well. Your time inside the library will be limited to 30 minutes, so we ask that you select and checkout your items to allow others the opportunity to enter as well.
Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required. Face masks are recommended. Lines will be marked on the floor near the checkout desk – please do not cross those boundaries or touch staff members. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in June.
Limited hours will allow our staff time to clean the building and items as they come into the library for your safety. Public use areas will be cleaned throughout the day. Computers will be sanitized after each use. A limited number of computers will be available and use will be reduced to 30 minutes.
We will continue to offer contactless drive-through pick up service for those who choose not come inside at this time. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. When your items are ready, our staff will call you to schedule a pick up time. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
The book drops located at the front door and parking lot of the library are open for return materials. Please return any materials you have currently checked out so that we can sanitize and re-shelve them. Late fees will not be charged through June, but it is important to turn your items back in to the library to avoid those in the future.
Storytime and Toddle Time will continue to be held via Facebook live in June. Join Miss Irene on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for the fun! Craft packets can be picked up in advance in our drive-through on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the Children’s Department so your little ones can participate from home.
Your library team is thrilled to welcome you back to the library. We hope you enjoy the
improvements we’ve made over the last few months, including the many additions to our catalog. We look forward to seeing you this month!
