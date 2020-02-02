February is the month of love, but it is also when we celebrate Presidents’ Day, Black History Month, Mardi Gras, American Heart Month, and in 2020, a leap year. We have plenty of programs planned at the Boone County Library this month to fit almost any interest, in addition to books on all of the above topics that you can explore to learn more.
To celebrate our love of books, during Feb. 1 through 14, all patrons who check out a book or audio book will be entered into a drawing for a Valentine’s Day prize. The Children’s Department will be doing Blind Date with a Book through the entire month of February. Stop by the Children’s Department to check out a wrapped book and earn a prize entry for each book you check out.
Our After-School and Young Adult programs for the week feature Valentine crafts. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, kids ages 6-12 are invited to make emoji Valentines to share with friends and family. Supplies and snacks will be provided for this program that begins at 4 p.m. Young Adults ages 12-18 will be making DIY rose bookmarks on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Supplies and snacks will be provided as they make pretty rose bookmarks.
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on Feb. 5 and 6. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft.
Fun isn’t limited to just the kids though! The adult program for Tuesday, Feb. 4, will be our monthly painting night. This month’s painting will feature a colorful Mardi Gras mask. All supplies are provided for this activity; however, supplies and space are limited to 24 patrons, so get here early to secure your spot. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and painting begins at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, our evening book club will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the book “Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.
The Friends of the Library’s logo design contest has been extended to Aug. 7. Submit your logo design to manhattandejournett@yahoo.com or bring it by the Boone County Library. Be sure to include your contact information. All decisions of the board are final and entries become property of the Friends of the Library. Prizes include a Kindle Fire with case, $35 gift certificate to FOL book sale and $20 cash award for the top designs in the contest.
