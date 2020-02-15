It may be gloomy outside, but the Boone County Library has plenty of fun and interesting activities to warm up your winter. Come grab a new book and join us for our free community programs!
The Children’s Department is hosting Blind Date with a Book through the entire month of February. Stop by the Children’s Department to check out a wrapped book and earn a prize entry for each book you check out.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the After-School Program for ages 6-12 will feature STEM experiments with candy. Kids will use leftover Valentine candy hearts for some fun hands-on experiments. Program begins at 4 p.m.
Young adults ages 12-18 are invited to make bird feeder crafts on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. The bird feeder ornaments can be hung outside to help feed the birds through the winter season.
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on Feb. 19 and 20. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. One in three adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner. Do you know the signs that your teen may be in an unhealthy relationship? Parents and teens are invited to join the Ozark Rape Crisis Center on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about teen dating violence, and how to help your teen stay safe in dating relationships.
Help us create a mural at the library! We are seeking an artist or team to paint a mural at the library. Submit your mural ideas in person at the library, by mail or by email to ginger@boonecountylibrary.org by April 15. Mural ideas should be related to reading, learning or the local area. The library will provide all supplies for the project, but the time creating it will be voluntary.
Our library staff is always happy to help you find your next reading adventure. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and has extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. We will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day. Thank you for allowing us to serve you!
