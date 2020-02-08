After a quick break for the new year, the Lyric is coming back full force, starting March 14 with “Nunsense: The Second Coming,” a hilarious musical sequel to your favorite nuns! The sisters are back presenting a "thank-you" show for all the people who supported them in the past. But now, they're a bit slicker, having been "bitten by the theater bug." Things get to off to a rousing start but before long, of course, chaos erupts, and will soon have you rolling in the aisles! (Nunsense.com). Tickets on sale soon at TheLyric.org!
Then March 22, Albert Cummings will once again grace our stage! “With mesmerizing extended guitar jams, Cummings’ Fender Strat sings while he takes you on a twisting, turning blues roller coaster. Featuring a tight, pristine tone and strong vocals to match, the seasoned entertainer has incorporated the influence of his musical idols while maintaining a distinct, genre-bending style and sound all his own. With six studio albums, two live records and a new label, Albert Cummings is back and better than ever!” (AlbertCummings.com).
