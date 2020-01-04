The theme for January is the Future! Start 2020 off with the Marion County Library.
Tween Scene: Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Come and enjoy games, snacks and futuristic fun.
Crafts of the Future: Jan. 7 Loom Knitting.
Crafts of the Future: Jan. 14 Clay Play
Crafts of the Future: Jan. 21 Loom Knitting
Crafts of the Future: Jan. 28 Cricut Crafts
Game Nights: Jan. 7 and 21 5:30 p.m. Come join us for games of the future.
