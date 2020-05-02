The Marion County Library be hosting the following programs online throughout the month of May:
Virtual Games: 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Virtual Stories: May 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual Book Chat: May 16 at 12 p.m.
Virtual Crafts: May 5, 12 and 19 at 1 p.m.
Teens in Space: Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual programs will take place via Zoom meetings. Reservations can be made through Facebook. Once a reservation is made, a user ID and password will be sent through Facebook messenger to join the event. For more information, call 870-449-6015.
Board games can be accessed at no charge through boardgamearena.com. Please send an email with your user name to dana.librarydirector@gmail.com. Dana can be found on boardgamearena.com under the user name LoudLibrarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.