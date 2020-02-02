The Marion County Library will host the following events during the month of February:
Game Night: 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. This month’s game will be “Pair of Dice’ by the dashboard light. Event is for ages 16 and up.
Book Chat: Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. This month’s book is “Sadie” by Courtney Summers.
Game Demos: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Crafts: Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Crafts include Clay Love, Feb. 4; Love to Loom, Feb 11; 1 Heart Paracord, Feb. 18; Love to Loom, Feb. 25—for ages 16 and up.
Tween Scene: Monday-Friday at 3:30 p.m. Love is in the air, try not to breathe!
For more information, contact the library at (870) 449-6015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.