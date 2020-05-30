The Marion County Library will host the following events during the month of June:
Virtual Games: June 2, 16 and 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Virtual Crafts: Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
June 2: Loom knitting
June 9: Clay Creations
June 16: Loom Knitting
June 23: Gourd Painting
June 30: Loom Knitting
You may stop by the library and pick up craft packets, which include a gourd, paint, knitting looms, yard and clay.
Virtual stories: June 4 and 8 at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual Book Chat: June 23 at 12 p.m.
Virtual Game Demos: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Teens in Space: Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.
The READsquared program is an online reading and activity log. Create an account at marioncountylibrary.readsquared.com to begin!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.