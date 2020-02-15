2.15-WEB- PBL Proclamation.jpg

Photo by Brandon Cone/North Arkansas College

Members of the Northark PBL and staff members gathered to celebrate the proclamation of PBL Week.

Current, future and present Phi Beta Lambda members and staff gathered in the JPH Center at North Arkansas College to celebrate PBL Week on Feb. 6. Mayor Jerry Jackson has proclaimed the 2nd full week of February as PBL Week in Harrison. PBL is dedicated to the development and preparation of students for careers in business and business-related fields. Members participate in development programs, business tours, workshops as well as state and national competitions.

