Grace Moore, daughter of Tim Moore and Betsy Kindall has been awarded the Grubb Springs Extension Homemakers Club Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The club holds a craft and bake sale the first weekend in November each year to raise money for scholarships. These are given to high schools going into Agriculture or Family and Consumer Science. Grace will is also the recipient of the Boone County Cattlemen’s scholarship of $1,000. Grace will be majoring in Agricultural Education. She is a graduate of Valley Springs High School.
