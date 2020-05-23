The May meeting of The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) Auxiliary looked different than usual. The end of year financials were presented, Vince Leist, President and CEO of NARMC spoke to the auxiliary and the slate of new officers took office- all via conference call. The new officers were installed by Carol Evans, District Chair of the Northwest District.
The 2020-2021 NARMC Auxiliary officers will hold the following positions:
Jerry Jones– President. Jerry served as a board member of local Farm Bureau. He served as president of Dairy Herd Improvement Association, president of Arkansas State Jersey Cattle Club and the main leader of 4-H club. He served on the Boone County Sanctuary Board, helped process evacuees during Hurricane Katrina, served on the County Emergency Planning Board and vice president of Arkansas Human Service Employees Association. He has coached Consolidated Youth Baseball and Basketball, coached (assistant) Local Babe Ruth Baseball team and served as PA voice of the Harrison Goblin Baseball team for four seasons.
Jones currently serves on the Boone County 4-H Foundation Board. At church, he has served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, board chairman, property chairman, worship committee and nominating committee. He currently serves as elder. He is in his 30th year of singing with the Chancel Choir.
Jerry has been a member of the NARMC Auxiliary for four years where he volunteers in Human Resources and has served as Vice-President of the NARMC Auxiliary for the past two years.
Carolyn Harp– Vice President. Carolyn is a former NARMC Hospice Board member and a current member NARMC Auxiliary. She joined the NARMC Auxiliary while still teaching school, probably in 2014, and volunteered by making gift baskets when she retired in 2017. In 2018, Carolyn began working in Nightingale’s Gift Shop one day a week. Carolyn serves as a Volunteer/Civic Involvement Volunteer, a 20 plus year member of FUMC Church. She is a member of GFWC 20th Century Club and has served as a member of the UMW as the chair. She is on the board of trustees and currently serving as a member of the nomination committee. She enjoys traveling, socializing, reading, Bible study and spending time with her grandchildren when not volunteering with the NARMC Auxiliary. Formerly worked at a newspaper (Times), a bank, as a realtor and a former member and president of Harrison Business and Professional Women Association.
Julie Lockett– Treasurer. Julie began volunteering with NARMC helping to knit booties, which she still does between all of the other projects she works on. She supervised the Basket Fundraising Project for the spring and the fall, creating over 570 baskets and generating a profit of $5,365 for the Auxiliary to use for scholarships, hospital equipment and community service projects. Julie comes in early and stays late many days to work on the baskets and is often found here on the weekends in the basket room. Over the past couple of years, she has helped make over 100 baskets for the Foundations annual gala. Furthermore, she volunteered as the Rehab Chairperson, working in that area one afternoon week, in addition to working in the Auxiliary Gift Shop two mornings a week, serving as time keeper for the Auxiliary and assisting with various mailings. Julie currently serves as the Chairperson for Nightingale’s Auxiliary Gift Shop.
April Bunch– Secretary. Born in San Jose California, April moved to Arkansas in April of 1972. She graduated
in 1979 from Forrest City High School. Following high school, she completed of one year of vocational tech school with accounting and clerical certificates and began working for Social Security Administration. She started as a summer aide and retired 30+ years later as a Contact Representative in the SSI department. April worked 25 years of her career in the Forrest City office and the last five years in Harrison office, after meeting the love of her life and best friend, Claude. They married in October of 2005. In 2006 they pulled up stakes and moved to
Harrison. She has been volunteering since the month after retiring in June of 2011 with the exception of one 14 month period when she returned to work as a rehired annuitant. She served as auxiliary secretary for fiscal years 2012-2014, and has served as chairperson over surgical waiting room for two years, twice, and has been the Sunshine chairperson, and Publicity chairperson and presently elected again to be secretary. She volunteered at the ER volunteer desk, thrift store, surgery waiting, tower volunteer desk and Nightingale’s Gift Shop, as well as special projects and health screenings. She currently volunteers in Nightingale’s Gift Shop. April says she enjoys volunteering for the opportunity to serve the public and NARMC’s employees.
About the Auxiliary
The Auxiliary logged a total of 35,787.5 volunteer hours during the fiscal year April 1, 2019-
March 31, 2020. NARMC has dozens of volunteers contributing thousands of hours each year.
Our volunteers are critical to the operation of our hospital and they can be seen at information
desks, operating Nightingale's Gift Shop and the Auxiliary Thrift Store. In addition they work in
various hospital departments, including Claude Parrish Cancer Center, surgery, hospice,
purchasing, medical records and assist with various outreach events in the community of behalf
of the medical center.
The June meeting of the auxiliary will be held Tuesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. in conference room C
of the hospital pending the circumstances of COVID-19. The June meeting for hospice volunteers will be Monday, June 29 at 12 p.m. in conference room D on the third floor of NARMC pending the circumstances of COVID-19.
If you have an interest in volunteering with NARMC or Hospice of the Hills, you are encouraged
to contact Robby at robby.scucchi@narmc.com or 870-414-4622.
