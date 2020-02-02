The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) is sponsoring the seventh annual National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day on February 20, 2020. The local ceremony will be held in the Weldon Stevenson Student Center on the north campus of North Arkansas College from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. High-school students enrolling at the Northark Technical Center as college students for the 2020-21 school year will take part in a signing ceremony that recognizes their intention to pursue a technical career pathway.
Parents, grandparents, educators, administrators, industry partners and the public are invited.
Signing Day mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college, but instead of athletes, NC3’s Signing Day is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.
Washburn Tech in Topeka, Kansas held the first CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day in 2014, and the event has grown exponentially ever since. Last year, sixty-two schools participated, with over 5000 students signing Letters of Intent, with ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts.
“By signing incoming students to Letters of Intent, we’re telling them that a place has been reserved for them and that they are valued. Technical education will prepare them for a strong career,” said Roger Tadajewski, NC3’s Executive Director. “NC3’s fourteen global partners are excited about this opportunity because it validates students and provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future workers.”
Together with NC3’s 14 national industry partners, local area business and community leaders along with schools’ own corporate partners participate in Signing Day both to show support and to provide information to students and their families. Students and family members are afforded opportunities to interact with potential future employers and learn more about high-demand jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.