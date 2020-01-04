Carl and I had the privilege of having Janice & Jerry Harris and Lee and Boyce Hankins in our home for Christmas breakfast. After breakfast Janice and Lee made a trip to Bull Shoals to have Christmas dinner with sister, Rozetta. The place of Rozetta’s residence is a very loving and caring home for those that need assistance in their later years. Rozetta has done very well there. Pastor Jeanine Wilson recently married James Newsom of Tulsa, Oklahoma. They are making their home in Tulsa.

