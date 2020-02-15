Restoration Life Fellowship Praise Team had their regularly scheduled music practice Tuesday night. All went smoothly with the practice. The gas company has been installing new gas lines in this area this week. They have been working in the area for several days. The former Reynolds house has been sold. I am not sure who bought it. Carl and I had dinner at the Ozark Café in Jasper last Saturday evening. In my opinion the catfish and shrimp they serve is excellent. We enjoyed the drive in my sports car. That is the first time I have had it on the road this winter.

