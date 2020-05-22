Jerry Harris came over last Saturday and helped Carl replace our electrical box to increase the capacity of power outlets. The box is inside the house and that job made a big dusty mess! Our condolences go out to Teresa Reed’s family. Funeral Services for Teresa were held at the Capps Full Gospel Church Wednesday, May 20th. Teresa and Pastor Eddy have pastored Capps Full Gospel Church for many years. Teresa will certainly be missed. Carl and I attended the visitation Tuesday evening. Lee Hankins, Shirley Jones and Isabell Hankins went on a shopping trip one day this week. They went to Sam’s Club. Isabell recently had a birthday. She had received birthday money from granny Lee and enjoyed spending it for supplies that she needed.
News from Batavia
- by THELMA RAMSEY thelmaramsey@cox.net
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.