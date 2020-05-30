The traffic is beginning to pick up around here. Boyce & Lee Hankins’ children were here over the weekend visiting with them. Becky came with her daughter Ashley and her two sons. Greg & Johanna and their children came Saturday morning. We, the Walter Smith family, had our family get together on Monday, Memorial day. Charles Frazier was able to come for the event. Charlie Adams attended. We were glad to see Charlie. Jeanine & Jay Newsome were here last weekend. Jeanine’s grandchildren were home for the holiday. Irene Moore shared some of Marguerite Rips’ documentation of the history of Batavia with me. A quote from Marguerite’s documentation: “One night Mama heard a commotion outside near the coop where she had baby guineas. She went out and by flashlight saw a snake halfway into the coop. It had swallowed a baby guinea. She caught hold of the snake and pulled so hard that the wire cut it into and the guinea fell out and lived. Next morning she discovered that the snake was a copperhead.”
