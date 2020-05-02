Janice Harris, Lee Hankins and I made a trip to Sam’s Club in Fayetteville one day this week. Several people were out and about. Most seemed to honor the six foot rule. The employees kept their area and the carts sanitized. Howard Moore has been busy trapping honey bees. Those “in the know” about honey bees seem to think those wild caught will be healthier than those “domesticated” ones. That has also been my experience in my limited time with honey bees. Clinton Smith seems to be gaining ground health wise. His son, Roger, has been coming over and helping Clinton take short walks along their driveway.
