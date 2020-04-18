We woke up Tuesday morning of this week to an inch of snow on the ground and on the back deck railings. Fortunately it didn’t last very long. Last Sunday Ricky Stone, Pastor of Restoration Life Fellowship, preached the Sunday morning message out on the front porch of the church. The congregation stayed in their vehicles and listed through the FM radio station. I heard from my Pastor friend in the Philippines that they are under very strict lockdown guidelines. Only one person from each family is allowed to go to the grocery store for food. They must carry their approved ID with them. We are blessed that we can still go to the grocery store and gas station without being so strictly monitored!
