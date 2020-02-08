At the time of this writing Pastor Morna Stone’s brother, Rex Martin, is in the hospital in Fayetteville. Prayers for him are appreciated. I was happy to see a couple of days of warm weather this week. The trees are budding out and I just hope the weather stays cool enough the fruit trees will not bud too soon. For the past two or three years my peach trees got hit with the frost. Therefore they did not produce any fruit. The Boone County Bee Keepers Association’s secretary has advised that it is time to get the beekeeping materials ready for the new season. My hive from last year did not make it through the winter. I will have to start from ground zero this year.
