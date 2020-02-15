Greetings from Capps. Demolition of our old farmhouse continued last week. I'm now about halfway done. It's been a bit challenging with the intermittent rain and cold but I'm making steady progress. The Capps Batavia Fire Department had our monthly board meeting on Monday night. Longtime president and charter member, Carl Ramsey, announced his retirement after 43 years of service. His consistent leadership will be sorely missed but we wish him well as he pursues other endeavors. The Department will continue to upgrade our equipment and work to better our communication, response times and efficiency in the year ahead. Tuesday night we responded to a structure fire in the Red Oak area. Thanks to Harrison and Cottonwood for providing backup as well. My wife, Jennifer, and I will be attending the sweethearts gala put on by Capps Full Gospel tonight. We always enjoy the fellowship there, we're really blessed to have several good churches in the Capps and Batavia area. Maybe you're feeling lonely this Valentine's Day, know that you are special and loved by God. Blessings, Doug
