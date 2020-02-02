Greetings from Capps. Quite a busy week last week. I continued demolition of our old farmhouse until weather moved in. Our friend and neighbor, Ken Clements, brought his tractor over and he pushed, pulled and drug the next section to the ground on Monday. It was a beautiful day and Pastor David Grant and his neighbor, Clint also showed up for the festivities. The chili supper and auction to benefit the youth at Capps Full Gospel went well last Saturday night. $5000 was raised altogether. Pastor Eddie was back in the pulpit on Sunday and both he and Teresa are recovering nicely from flu symptoms. Lots of prayers (extra) went up for them last week. Monday night was our training meeting for Capps Batavia Fire at the firehouse. We debriefed on the multiple fires we responded to in the last 30 days including 2 vehicle fires, 2 trailer fires, a brush fire and a structure. It was very well attended, including3 new people. I'm happy to be part of such a top notch group. Speaking of fires, I burned a huge pile of brush, stumps, etc on Tuesday. Low temps, wind and light drizzle made perfect conditions for that. We'll sure take the good weather days with the bad, overall, not a bad winter so far. As always, I welcome your News about people, events, etc in the Capps are. Blessings, Doug
